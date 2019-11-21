Ireland defender Chloe Mustaki joins Charlton Athletic

Chloe Mustaki training under the watchful eye of Republic of Ireland senior manager Vera Pauw. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CHARLTON ATHLETIC HAVE announced the signing of versatile Republic of Ireland senior squad member Chloe Mustaki.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, made her debut for her new club in last night’s Continental Cup victory against London City Lionesses.

“Chloe on her debut looked very composed and she’s only going to get better with match sharpness,” said Charlton Athletic manager Riteesh Mishra.

The 24-year-old most recently played for Shelbourne in the Women’s National League. She previously had spells with Peamount United, UCD Waves and Bordeaux.

Mustaki, who has captained Ireland at U19 and Universities level, recently received her first call-up to the senior squad from new manager Vera Pauw.

Charlton Athletic are currently second from bottom in the FA Women’s Championship — the second tier of English football — ahead of Sunday’s game against London Bees.

