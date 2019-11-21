This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland defender Chloe Mustaki joins Charlton Athletic

The former Shelbourne player recently received her first senior international call-up from Vera Pauw.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 1:21 PM
57 minutes ago 676 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4900742

chloe-mustaki-and-vera-pauw Chloe Mustaki training under the watchful eye of Republic of Ireland senior manager Vera Pauw. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CHARLTON ATHLETIC HAVE announced the signing of versatile Republic of Ireland senior squad member Chloe Mustaki.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, made her debut for her new club in last night’s Continental Cup victory against London City Lionesses.

“Chloe on her debut looked very composed and she’s only going to get better with match sharpness,” said Charlton Athletic manager Riteesh Mishra.

The 24-year-old most recently played for Shelbourne in the Women’s National League. She previously had spells with Peamount United, UCD Waves and Bordeaux.

Screen Shot 2019-11-21 at 13.17.26

Mustaki, who has captained Ireland at U19 and Universities level, recently received her first call-up to the senior squad from new manager Vera Pauw.

Charlton Athletic are currently second from bottom in the FA Women’s Championship — the second tier of English football — ahead of Sunday’s game against London Bees.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie