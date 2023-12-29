Chloe Watkins returns to Ireland Hockey squad in boost for Olympic qualifier showdown

IRELAND’S OLYMPIC HOCKEY hopes have been boosted by the return of the vastly-experienced Chloe Watkins ahead of next month’s qualifier showdown.

Watkins, 31, won the last of her 237 senior caps in October 2021 but recently rejoined Sean Dancer’s squad as they look to stamp their ticket to Paris.

The World Cup silver medallist was named on Friday as part of an 18-strong squad for the final qualification tournament, which begins in Valencia, Spain, on 13 January.

Watkins is also joined by Bethany Harper who returns following an ACL injury, taking the total number of players remaining from Ireland’s last successful Olympic campaign to nine.

Ireland take on Belgium, Ukraine and Korea in the pool stages knowing that they need a top-three finish from the eight-team tournament in order to qualify.

Watkins and Harper will add “valuable experience”, Dancer said.

“As a whole group, we have used September to December to prepare differently, trying to use development opportunities to make specific gains for individuals. This has not only provided a change of stimulus, but also helped challenge the group in different ways.

“We have seen an increase in competition for places, which is credit to the group’s progress and individuals’ determination to succeed.”

He added: “We have done all the hard work, and we are now ready to go and compete.”

Ireland Women’s Hockey squad