Monday 2 March, 2020
Sale announce that Chris Ashton has left the club with immediate effect

The English side say they came to ‘a mutual agreement’ with the former England wing.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 2 Mar 2020, 9:06 AM
44 minutes ago 2,983 Views 2 Comments
PREMIERSHIP SIDE SALE Sharks have announced that former England wing Chris Ashton has left the club with immediate effect.

The announcement comes as a shock, with Ashton having been in good form for Sale this season, scoring nine tries in his 12 starts.

Sale say they reached “a mutual agreement” with Ashton, although the Sharks have not provided any reasons behind his exit.

englands-chris-ashton Ashton has always been a prolific try-scorer. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

32-year-old Ashton won 44 caps for England, scoring 20 tries, while also playing club rugby for Northampton, Saracens and Toulon before a move to Sale in 2018.

The wing hasn’t played for England since turning down a place in Eddie Jones’ pre-World Cup training camp last year in order to prioritise spending time with his pregnant wife.

Ashton – infamous in some quarters for his ‘Ash Splash’ try-scoring celebration – will now look for a new club with only a few months of the current campaign remaining.

“Sale Sharks can today announce that Chris Ashton will leave the club with immediate effect,” reads a statement from the Premiership club, who sit second in the league table after Friday night’s win away to Gloucester.

“The club and Chris have reached a mutual agreement regarding the termination of his Sale Sharks contract and he will leave the club immediately.

“Sale Sharks would like to thank Chris for his efforts whilst at the club and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

