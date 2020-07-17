This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 July, 2020
Mayo star joining forces with McCaffrey as transfer to Clontarf is approved

Chris Barrett’s transfer from Belmullet to the capital has been approved by the Connacht Council.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 17 Jul 2020, 3:21 PM
15 minutes ago 568 Views No Comments
Mayo's Chris Barrett and Paul Mannion of Dublin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CHRIS BARRETT WILL be playing alongside Jack McCaffrey in the Dublin SFC over the coming weeks with his transfer to Clontarf set to be officially rubber stamped in the coming days.

The42 understands that his transfer from home club Belmullet was approved by the Connacht Council earlier this week.

The move is currently in the mandatory 10 day period where an objection can be lodged by either club or county, but it’s viewed by all parties as a mere formality. 

The Mayo defender, who turns 34 this year, is set to make his debut for his adopted club in the opening round of the Dublin SFC against Leinster champions Ballyboden St Enda’s on 25 July. 

Barrett, who works in the capital as a civil engineer, has been living in Clontarf for a number of years and is no stranger to the club. He frequently trained with Clontarf while commuting home to line out with Belmullet during recent club campaigns.

An All-Star winner in 2017 and nominee in 2019, Barrett remains a key cog in James Horan’s Mayo defence. The five-time Connacht SFC winner will team up with McCaffrey, who recently stepped away from the Dublin squad.

Kevin O'Brien

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

