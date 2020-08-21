Bolger makes League One switch while Byrne joins Shels after 13 seasons in the UK

IT’S BEEN A big day of transfer news for a couple of Irish players with experienced defender Cian Bolger making the move to League One club Northampton Town while Shelbourne have snapped up Mark Byrne after his four-year spell in the same division in England with Gillingham.

Bolger has joined Northampton from Lincoln City on an initial one-year contract.

The 28-year-old began his career at Leicester City and spent two years out on loan at Bristol Rovers before joining Bolton Wanderers in January 2013.

He then had loan spells at Colchester United and Southend United, joining the latter permanently in 2014, linking up with Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2016 and then moving to Lincoln City in January 2019.

“Cian is an experienced centre back who knows his game and knows his strengths,” said Northampton boss Keith Curle.

“He is very competitive and is an all in type of character who is not afraid of the physical side of the game.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce our second defensive signing of the day as experienced centre-back Cian Bolger joins on an initial one-year contract.



Welcome to the Cobblers, Cian! 👋 pic.twitter.com/397WpfMj7x — Northampton Town (@ntfc) August 21, 2020

Shelbourne have added Byrne to their ranks after he has been training recently with the Tolka Park side. Byrne, who can slot in at midfield or right-back, made 157 appearances for Gillingham and was awarded the club’s Player of the Year honour in 2017-18.

The long-serving players first made the move to England in 2007 when signed by Nottingham Forest from Crumlin United. He has had time with Barnet and Newport County before making the move to Gillingham.

“I am abslutely delighted to have a player of Mark’s quality and experience with us,” said Shels boss Ian Morris.

“Mark is a versatile player who can play in midfield, full back or out wide. He will go straight into the match day squad for tonight (against Shamrock Rovers).”

📝 | Shelbourne FC is delighted to announce the signing of Mark Byrne after his four years with @TheGillsFC



Welcome to the Reds, @Byrner_33!



Full details 👉 https://t.co/5b1dvOsHRQ#DublinsFinest 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zpp4TXoRLo — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 21, 2020

