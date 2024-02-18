Chris Coleman emerges as contender for Ireland job

FORMER WALES MANAGER Chris Coleman has emerged as a strong candidate to be the next Republic of Ireland manager.

Lee Carsley has been the FAI’s first choice for the role, though negotiations have stalled, reportedly over financial issues.

With the prospects of Carsley’s appointment receding, Coleman’s hopes of getting the job have been boosted. Coleman has met with the FAI’s recruitment team of CEO Jonathan Hill and director of football Marc Canham, and his initial optimism that he would be appointed dissipated in the last couple of weeks as the process dragged on.

But with the Carsley deal stalling and friendly games with Belgium and Switzerland just five weeks away, Coleman now has renewed hope of getting the job.

If Coleman is appointed, his backroom team is expected to include his long-time assistant Kit Symons along with John O’Shea, whom he coached at Sunderland. The FAI are understood to be keen to retain some elements of Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff beyond O’Shea, with opposition analyst Stephen Rice and head of athletic performance Damien Doyle held in high esteem by Canham.

Another contender, Neil Lennon, yesterday said a decision on the job is “imminent”, and some candidates were told to expect communication from the FAI today. The Irish Daily Star today reported that Lennon has been told he is now out of the running.

Coleman led a Wales team featuring Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and his most recent stint in management was at Greek side Atromitos. Coleman has previously spoken about managing Ireland, given his father hails from Ireland.

While he has an impressive track record with Wales, Coleman’s appointment would mean the FAI have strayed from their vision of the next boss as a ‘head coach’, given Coleman is not viewed as a coach, but more of a traditional manager.