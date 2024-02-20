Chris Coleman now out of the running to be next Ireland manager

THE FAI’S PROTRACTED search for a new men’s senior team manager will extend beyond a 90th day, with Chris Coleman now out of the running to succeed Stephen Kenny.

Coleman has been a contender for the Irish job throughout the search, and emerged to the front of the queue as hopes of Lee Carsley’s appointment receded.

Advertisement

But in a new twist, BBC Wales last night broke the news that Coleman is no longer in contention for the role, having been informed yesterday evening that he is out of the running.

Coleman is the latest candidate to be ruled out of the running, with former New Zealand manager Anthony Hudson and ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon told over the weekend they were no longer under consideration, having met twice with FAI CEO Jonathan Hill and director of football Marc Canham.

Carsley has long been the FAI’s ideal candidate, but talks between the parties did not go well. Though the FAI have reportedly remained hopeful of resurrecting that prospect, all indications at the moment are that Carsley is not interested in the Irish job at this moment, and is focused on his role with England’s U21s.

With several candidates now out of the running, there remains mystery as to who actually remains in contention. Damien Duff turned down an informal approach to discuss the job, while the FAI have been cool on the prospect of appointing Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

The FAI initially hoped to have the new manager in place by the Nations League draw on 8 February, but certainly in time to take charge of the friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland on 23 and 26 March. The possibility of appointing an interim manager for those games is a possibility, with John O’Shea and Irish U21s manager Jim Crawford among the potential appointees to that role, though there has yet to be any movement on that front.

More clarity on the managerial search may be provided later today, with director of football Marc Canham due to meet the press to present his football pathways plan, a crucial policy for Irish football, but one that will be overshadowed by the uncertainty surrounding the top job.