Friday 7 January 2022
Former Wales coach Chris Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Coleman famously led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

By AFP Friday 7 Jan 2022
1 hour ago 1,307 Views 2 Comments
Former Wales boss Chris Coleman.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
FORMER WALES COACH Chris Coleman will take charge of struggling Atromitos Athens for the rest of the season, the Greek Super League club announced on Friday.

“I am happy and excited about this deal. It’s a new chapter, a new challenge,” said 51-year-old Coleman.

“There was interest 10 years ago, but some things are also a matter of timing and now was the time.”

Atromitos are currently fighting to stay in the Super League where they sit in 13th place in the 14-team championship with just nine points after 15 matches.

Coleman is expected to arrive on Sunday in Greece together with his assistant Kit Symons, who will remain as assistant coach of the Welsh national team.

Coleman played for Swansea City, Crystal Palace, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham while making 32 appearances for the Welsh team.

In his coaching career, he famously led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

– © AFP 2022

