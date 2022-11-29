Farrell training with Munster but remains unavailable for selection

MUNSTER SAY THAT centre Chris Farrell remains unavailable for selection with legal proceedings ongoing in France.

The Ireland international stepped back from Munster duty in September.

Farrell was pictured training with the southern province today in Limerick.

A Munster spokesperson told The42 that Farrell is not available for selection but has been training with the squad.

In September, Munster announced that Farrell would be “stepping back from his involvement with the Munster squad” due to legal proceedings in France.

The province said the issue concerned Farrell’s “alleged involvement as a witness to an alleged crime in 2017.”

The IRFU said in September that it “supports the agreement between Munster Rugby and Chris Farrell which sees Chris stepping back for a time.

“In line with that agreement, Chris will not be available for Ireland selection during this period.”

Reports in France suggest that Farrell is an alleged witness to an alleged case of rape.

The case dates back to 2017 when Farrell was playing with Grenoble.

Reports in France said that the case, in which three former Grenoble rugby players have been accused of rape, has been referred to the Assises Court of Gironde by the Bordeaux Court of Appeal.

Farrell is reportedly one of two ex-Grenoble players who have been referred to the Assises Court regarding the alleged matter of “non-prevention of the crime”.

Farrell joined Munster from Grenoble in 2017 and has played for the province 71 times. His most recent appearance was back in September.

Farrell has played 15 times for Ireland, most recently featuring against Japan in the summer of 2021.