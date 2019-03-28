This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 28 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Farrell chomping at the bit ahead of Europe after shaking off rust

The powerful centre has endured a stop-start season, but is hoping to find a rhythm along side Rory Scannell in Edinburgh.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
8 minutes ago 116 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4563482

MUNSTER CENTRE CHRIS Farrell is hopeful that work done in February, well away from the limelight, will aid Munster’s preparation for Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final (kick-off 12.45).

Chris Farrell Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Farrell was in the Ireland side who took victory against Scotland in Murrayfield last month, and six days later he was back in the 13 jersey of Munster as they hosted the Southern Kings.

After his return from injury, the powerful centre has enjoyed limited rugby this season, and the task of switching between Ireland and provincial systems proved less than seamless.

“Throughout that week of training I found myself mixing up calls and not being as sharp as I should have been or I would like to have been in a normal game,” says the 26-year-old, who set about turning that uncertainty into a positive.

“I recognised that straight away and I said to a lot of the lads up in Ireland camp when I went back up that weekend (and) I spoke to Johann about it.

“(I) said look, ‘lads whenever we get back down here for this game – because Pete, Earlsy and those lads have been off for a week – we really need to sharpen up on our ability to be mentally switched on and to know the calls as quickly and as sharply as you normally would’.

Chris Farrell Farrell in training at UL this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Because it actually is a real issue coming back in from camp, that you need to sharpen up. Because we recognised that in the middle of the Six Nations, I think it shouldn’t be an issue this week because the boys have a bit of work prior to arrival (Monday) morning.”

Though he was left nursing a shoulder injury after Ireland’s stuttering win over Italy and that run-out against the Kings was curtailed at 13 minutes due to a knee worry, Farrell himself is feeling sharper for the experience of facing Zebre last weekend.

A month on from Rome, he has had ample time to settle into the calls and develop a rhythm with Rory Scannell and Joey Carbery for the kind of fixture that Munster reputations are made or broken by.

Head coach Johann van Graan this week mentioned a ‘specific DNA’ about Munster. There is no doubt that there is something in their blood that makes the hair on the back of their neck stand up when Europe rolls around.

Chris Farrell Farrell feels sharp after his 35-minute run-out against Zebre. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In the lead-up to Zebre Farrell could sense that preparation was really about a bigger game just around the corner, and he had to rein himself in a bit after the Monday morning meeting looking ahead at where they can get at Richard Cockerill’s side.

“I was getting ramped up sitting in the corner and it just happens naturally.

“There is a real vibe when you come into the auditorium in a Heineken Cup week and having the other lads back – Pete, Earlsy, leaders – that probably creates a little bit of expectation that they’re back in the room, their presence is felt.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'It's a privilege to come back and put the jersey on' - Whelan's Second Coming
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie