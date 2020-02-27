Return to action in April for one of the trailblazers of Irish MMA

Chris Fields: 'It's great to be back.'

A PIONEER OF mixed martial arts in Ireland is set to compete for the first time in nearly two years.

Cage Warriors Fighting Championship has announced the addition of Chris Fields (12-8-1) to its upcoming Birmingham card.

Fields will feature in a light-heavyweight bout against a yet-to-be-revealed opponent at Cage Warriors 114 on Saturday, 18 April.

It will be the Dubliner’s first outing for the promotion since he fought to a majority draw with Norman Paraisy in his hometown in June 2013.

“It’s great to be back,” said Fields. “Cage Warriors feels like home. I love this promotion and those yellow gloves hold a special place in my heart. There’s some really exciting talent coming out of Ireland and I’m looking forward to sharing cards with them.”

Fields rose to international prominence back in 2012 with a dominant stoppage victory over Pavel Kusch, which earned him the Cage Warriors middleweight title.

Alongside the likes of Cathal Pendred, Paddy Holohan, Conor McGregor, Aisling Daly, Owen Roddy and Artem Lobov, he became one of the most successful members of the Straight Blast Gym camp.

Fields, who turns 37 this year, later competed for other established promotions such as BAMMA and KSW. He also featured on the 19th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

After putting together back-to-back wins at the expense of Dan Konecke and Michal Fijalka, his most recent outing – at KSW 44 in June 2018 – ended in defeat to three-time UFC veteran Wagner Prado.

Fields has also begun a successful coaching career with Tom King at Team KF in Swords, where undefeated prospect Ian Garry and former Cage Warriors middleweight champion James Webb are members.

Fellow Irish fighters John Mitchell (versus Nathan Apps) and Jack Maguire (versus Richard Kallos) have also been booked to fight at Cage Warriors 114 in Birmingham.

