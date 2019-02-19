This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Fan-favourite Forrester bags first goal since returning to St Patrick's Athletic

The midfielder was on target as the Saints saw off Wexford in the Leinster Senior Cup last night.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 12:23 PM
54 minutes ago 988 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4501347

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC fans were rightly chuffed with themselves after it was announced that Chris Forrester was returning to the club.

The Dubliner became a Saints hero during three years in Inchicore before leaving for Peterborough United in 2015.

And, following a brief spell at Aberdeen, the 26-year-old is Pat’s player once more.

Chris Forrester Forrester back in the Pat's colours. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Three days after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Cork City on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Harry Kenny’s side took on Wexford in the Leinster Senior Cup last night. 

Forrester, who is still a little short on match fitness, retained his place in a much-changed side, and scored his first goal since rejoining the Richmond Park outfit on 55 minutes with this tidy finish from outside the box. 

Forrester has produced some outrageous finishes over the years, and this free-kick from the halfway line would have been right up there with the best of them had it not been for Wexford goalkeeper Joe Walshe. 

Jake Walker and Paul Cleary were also on target for the home side in a 3-0 win. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

