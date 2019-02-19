Fan-favourite Forrester bags first goal since returning to St Patrick's Athletic

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC fans were rightly chuffed with themselves after it was announced that Chris Forrester was returning to the club.

The Dubliner became a Saints hero during three years in Inchicore before leaving for Peterborough United in 2015.

And, following a brief spell at Aberdeen, the 26-year-old is Pat’s player once more.

Forrester back in the Pat's colours. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Three days after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Cork City on the opening night of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Harry Kenny’s side took on Wexford in the Leinster Senior Cup last night.

Forrester, who is still a little short on match fitness, retained his place in a much-changed side, and scored his first goal since rejoining the Richmond Park outfit on 55 minutes with this tidy finish from outside the box.

Welcome back @ChrisForrester1! His first goal for the club since returning in last night’s win over @WexfordFC in the Leinster Senior Cup #saints2019 pic.twitter.com/YM2e61UzCQ — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) February 19, 2019

Forrester has produced some outrageous finishes over the years, and this free-kick from the halfway line would have been right up there with the best of them had it not been for Wexford goalkeeper Joe Walshe.

Think @ChrisForrester1 fancied a goal this evening. Close with this outrageous effort #Saints2019 pic.twitter.com/EltcoqDvxq — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) February 18, 2019

Jake Walker and Paul Cleary were also on target for the home side in a 3-0 win.

