Chris Forrester: St Pat's legend agrees long-term deal 'for the rest of his career'

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC legend Chris Forrester is set to spend the rest of his playing career with the Inchicore club after agreeing a new long-term deal.

Forrester was named PFAI Player of the Year this season as Pat’s secured European football by finishing third in the League of Ireland Premier Division and also brought the FAI Cup back to Richmond Park — Forrester’s third win in the competition.

The 31-year-old described his new deal as ”an honour that I’m really appreciative of and something that I really couldn’t turn down”.

Pats owner Garret Kelleher said that he met Forrester recently and spoke “about life and football for three hours”.

“Then he told me he doesn’t want to play for any other club. We shook hands on a deal that took five minutes for the rest of his career.”

Manager Jon Daly described Forrester, who is the club’s record appearance holder with 332 games, as “one of the best ever St Patrick’s Athletic players”.

“He is a role model for our younger players and he’s adored by our supporters,” Daly said.

“He gets what it means to play for and represent this club and he has a great relationship with his teammates, the coaching staff, the wider club staff, volunteers, fans and those around the area.”

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers completed the signing of former Ireland U21 international Simon Power from Shamrock Rovers.

Power, who previously played with Harrogate Town in England’s League Two, becomes John Russell’s third signing after JR Wilson and Wilson Waweru.

The 25-year-old said: “My main attribute is pace and power and can get bums off seats and get the crowd going.”