Chris Forrester signs new long-term deal at St Pat's

CHRIS FORRESTER HAS committed his future to St Patrick’s Athletic, signing “a long-term contact” with the 2021 FAI Cup winners today.

The influential midfielder enjoyed a stunning individual season with the Saints, — who he rejoined in 2019 after a stint across the water — culminating in cup glory at the Aviva Stadium eight days ago.

Forrester, 28, scored a memorable opening goal against former club, Bohemians, and while he missed in the penalty shootout, St Pat’s emerged victorious.

Shortlisted for the PFAI Player of the Year award for 2021, the Dubliner was named in their Team of the Season, and scooped Player of the Month prizes in March and April.

That Forrester has recommitted is a big boost to the Inchicore outfit, who now have Tim Clancy in charge following Stephen O’Donnell’s departure for Dundalk.

The expiration of his contract was surely a worry for Pat’s, with suggestions he may follow his former boss up the M1, or head elsewhere, but all is set in stone now.

“I’m delighted to be back at the club and thankful for another opportunity to play for a club that means so much to me,” Forrester said.

“I can’t wait to get going again next season.”

Chairman Garrett Kelleher added, on the former Peterborough United and Aberdeen player:

“Chris has had a great season with the club and is thoroughly deserving of his nomination for PFAI Player of the Season, he will continue to be an integral part of the club over the next few years.

“On behalf of the board and myself we are excited about what the future holds for the club with personalities like Chris here.”