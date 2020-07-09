Chris Froome to leave Team Ineos after 10 years and seven Grand Tour wins

Froome has been strongly linked with a move to the Israel Start-Up Nation.

CHRIS FROOME WILL leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, bringing an end to his decade-long association with the Dave Brailsford cycling team formerly known as Team Sky.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner has been strongly linked with a move to the Israel Start-Up Nation team after seeing his leadership role within Ineos challenged by the emergence of both Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal, who have won the past two editions of the Tour de France.

Brailsford said: “Chris’s current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it.

“We are making this announcement earlier than would usually be the case to put an end to recent speculation and allow the team to focus on the season ahead.”

