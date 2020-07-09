This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chris Froome to leave Team Ineos after 10 years and seven Grand Tour wins

Froome will leave the team when his contract expires at the end of this season.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 10:31 AM
Froome has been strongly linked with a move to the Israel Start-Up Nation.
CHRIS FROOME WILL leave Team Ineos at the end of the season, bringing an end to his decade-long association with the Dave Brailsford cycling team formerly known as Team Sky.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner has been strongly linked with a move to the Israel Start-Up Nation team after seeing his leadership role within Ineos challenged by the emergence of both Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal, who have won the past two editions of the Tour de France.

Brailsford said: “Chris’s current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it.

“We are making this announcement earlier than would usually be the case to put an end to recent speculation and allow the team to focus on the season ahead.”

