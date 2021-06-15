Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 15 June 2021
Advertisement

Chris Froome to make Tour de France return after suffering horror crash in 2019

The four-time champion has been selected by cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation to race the 2021 tour.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 3:14 PM
4 minutes ago 47 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5467401
Chris Froome [file photo]
Image: PA
Chris Froome [file photo]
Chris Froome [file photo]
Image: PA

FOUR-TIME CHAMPION Chris Froome has been selected by cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation to race the 2021 Tour de France, where he will act as road captain for team leader Michael Woods.

The 36-year-old Froome vowed to claw his way back to the top and targeted a fifth Tour win after suffering multiple injuries when crashing into a wall at high speed in May 2019.

He showed astonishing determination and professional focus on his long struggle back, leaving Ineos and joining ISN and constantly ignored the doubters.

Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

The 2021 race embarks from the western French region of Brittany on 26 June and the 21 stage event winds up in Paris on 18 July.

Froome will have a support role for the Canadian Woods rather than lead a tilt at the title himself, but the Briton had recently checked the extent of his ambition to a desire to be simply back on the roster this season as his form comes back slowly.

On news of the team announcement, he was all pragmatism.

“After two years away from the Tour de France I can’t wait to get back. It has been an arduous journey since my crash, but this has been my biggest motivation,” Froome said.

“I’ve been working tirelessly to get to where I am, and although my ambitions this year won’t be as leader, I hope to add my experience and support to the team as best I can as road captain.”

In cycling, a road captain is someone with racing savvy who acts as a kind of minder for the team leader.

“We have a strong contender in Michael Woods, and I look forward to giving my all for him and the team in the battle to Paris.”

Woods is a former ice-hockey player and middle distance runner who came to cycling late.

While he perhaps lacks a little nous, he has proved himself worthy of a place at cycling’s top table with a series of top five finishes in the one day classics.

ISN sports director Rik Verbrugghe said Woods was ready for the role.

“His success in the Classics, the Tour de Romandie, and the Tour de Suisse gave him – and us – the confidence that he can play the role in the greatest cycling race of all, the Tour,” Verbrugghe said.

Woods said he loved racing in France and had clear goals for the Tour.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I am honored to be given this position, especially considering the quality of the team we have,” he said.

“My main goals and priorities are clear: stage wins first and try to go high on the general classification.”

The full team has yet to be announced.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie