Four-time champion Chris Froome to ride at Tour de France

FOUR-TIME WINNER Chris Froome was named on Wednesday in Israel Premier-Tech’s team for next month’s Tour de France.

Froome, 37, claimed the last of his Tour successes in 2017 but has struggled for form since suffering career-threatening injuries in June 2019.

The Briton will be joined by fellow veterans in Canadian Michael Woods, 35, and 37-year-old Dane Jakob Fuglsang on the starting line on Fuglsang’s home roads on July 1.

“It’s awesome to be starting my 10th Tour de France with Israel–Premier Tech,” Froome said in a team statement.

“I’ve worked exceptionally hard this year and I’m looking forward to giving it my all.

“We’ve got a great group of riders in the line-up and we can’t wait for the battle to begin in Copenhagen.”

Earlier, French outfit Groupama-FDJ announced home hope Thibaut Pinot will race the Tour after skipping last season’s Grand Boucle in favour of the Giro d’Italia.

