Four-time winner Chris Froome ruled out of Tour de France with suspected leg break

FOUR-TIME TOUR de France champion Chris Froome will miss this year’s edition of the competition after suffering a suspected broken leg on Wednesday afternoon.

The Team INEOS rider was involved in a crash during a practice run before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine and has been taken to hospital.

The 34-year-old, who has been using the road cycling stage race as preparations for this year’s Tour, was eighth place in the overall classifications after three stages. He was trailing leader Dylan Teuns by 24 seconds when he struck a wall.

In a statement released this afternoon, Team INEOS confirmed that Froome had been seriously injured during the crash where he had come off his bike.

“He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed,” manager Dave Brailsford confirmed speaking to reporters.

“He hit a wall. The ambulance came quickly, he’s been taken care of and waits for an helicopter to be transferred to Lyon or Saint-Etienne.

“It’s a very serious accident. Clearly, he won’t be at the start of the Tour de France. It’ll take quite a long time before he races again.”

