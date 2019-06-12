This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Four-time winner Chris Froome ruled out of Tour de France with suspected leg break

The 34-year-old struck a wall before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 2:54 PM
37 minutes ago 536 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4679278
Team INEOS' cyclist Chris Froome.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Team INEOS' cyclist Chris Froome.
Team INEOS' cyclist Chris Froome.
Image: Bradley Collyer

FOUR-TIME TOUR de France champion Chris Froome will miss this year’s edition of the competition after suffering a suspected broken leg on Wednesday afternoon.

The Team INEOS rider was involved in a crash during a practice run before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine and has been taken to hospital.

The 34-year-old, who has been using the road cycling stage race as preparations for this year’s Tour, was eighth place in the overall classifications after three stages. He was trailing leader Dylan Teuns by 24 seconds when he struck a wall.

In a statement released this afternoon, Team INEOS confirmed that Froome had been seriously injured during the crash where he had come off his bike.

“He crashed in the downhill section of the course at high speed,” manager Dave Brailsford confirmed speaking to reporters.

“He hit a wall. The ambulance came quickly, he’s been taken care of and waits for an helicopter to be transferred to Lyon or Saint-Etienne.

“It’s a very serious accident. Clearly, he won’t be at the start of the Tour de France. It’ll take quite a long time before he races again.”

