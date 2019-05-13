Brighton sack Chris Hughton despite beating the drop in second Premier League season

Chris Hughton watches on during Brighton's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion have sacked Chris Hughton after almost five seasons in charge at the Amex Stadium.

Former Republic of Ireland international Hughton steered Brighton into the Premier League in 2016/17 and the club has since remained in the top flight for two seasons, beating the drop by two points this term.

Hughton was contracted until June 2020 having signed a four-year deal in 2016. His assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also departed the south coast club.



