Dublin: 14 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Brighton sack Chris Hughton despite beating the drop in second Premier League season

Hughton kept Brighton up for two seasons having steered them to automatic promotion in 2016/17.

By Gavan Casey Monday 13 May 2019, 9:40 AM
24 minutes ago 2,490 Views 20 Comments
Chris Hughton watches on during Brighton's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.
Image: Steven Paston
Chris Hughton watches on during Brighton's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.
Chris Hughton watches on during Brighton's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.
Image: Steven Paston

BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion have sacked Chris Hughton after almost five seasons in charge at the Amex Stadium.

Former Republic of Ireland international Hughton steered Brighton into the Premier League in 2016/17 and the club has since remained in the top flight for two seasons, beating the drop by two points this term.

Hughton was contracted until June 2020 having signed a four-year deal in 2016. His assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also departed the south coast club.

More to follow.

