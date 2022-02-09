Chris Hughton lands new role with Ghana ahead of World Cup qualifying play-off

FORMER NEWCASTLE UNITED boss Chris Hughton on Wednesday was named as technical advisor with the Ghana national team ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria.

The Ghana FA said the new manager was Otto Addo, who previously had a stint with German giants Borussia Dortmund as assistant coach.

“Former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as technical advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo,” the Ghana FA announced on its official website.

Hughton is a former Republic of Ireland International and his last coaching job was with Nottingham Forest, who fired him in 2021.

The home and away World Cup qualifying play-off will take place in March.

The four-time African champions are looking to qualify for a fourth World Cup.

