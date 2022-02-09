Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

Chris Hughton lands new role with Ghana ahead of World Cup qualifying play-off

The former Republic of Ireland International has been named as Ghana’s technical advisor.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 10:46 PM
52 minutes ago 1,075 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5679083
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER NEWCASTLE UNITED boss Chris Hughton on Wednesday was named as technical advisor with the Ghana national team ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria.

The Ghana FA said the new manager was Otto Addo, who previously had a stint with German giants Borussia Dortmund as assistant coach.

“Former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as technical advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo,” the Ghana FA announced on its official website.

Hughton is a former Republic of Ireland International and his last coaching job was with Nottingham Forest, who fired him in 2021.

The home and away World Cup qualifying play-off will take place in March.

The four-time African champions are looking to qualify for a fourth World Cup.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

 The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie