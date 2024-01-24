Advertisement
Chris Hughton. Alamy Stock Photo
AFCON

Chris Hughton sacked as Ghana head coach

Black Stars were eliminated from the African Cup of Nations with two points from four group games.
55 minutes ago

CHRIS HUGHTON HAS been sacked as Ghana head coach. 

The Ghana Football Association have put out a statement which adds that the former Ireland international will depart with “immediate effect”.    

“The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars,” the statement said. 

Ghana were eliminated from the African Cup of Nations following a disappointing campaign. The Black Stars conceded twice in added time to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their final Group B game on Monday.

Four times winners of the competition previously drew 2-2 with Egypt, lost 2-1 to Cape Verde and drew 0-0 with Namibia. This meant they were eliminated after finishing third in Group B with two points.  

Hughton, the former Newcastle United and Brighton boss, was appointed to the role of technical adviser for Ghana in February 2022.

He replaced Otto Addo as head coach after Addo stepped down following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of their group with one win from three games.

Hughton is third favourite with most bookmakers to replace Stephen Kenny as Ireland boss, behind Lee Carsley and Neil Lennon. 

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
