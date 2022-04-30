Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chris Kamara to leave Sky Sports at the end of the season

The broadcaster and ex-footballer, 64, recently revealed he had developed a speech apraxia disorder.

By Press Association Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 3:31 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

BROADCASTER CHRIS KAMARA is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the season after 24 years.

The presenter and former footballer, 64, recently revealed he had developed a speech apraxia disorder alongside an existing thyroid issue.

“My long career at Sky Sports has never felt like work. I’ve spent 24 terrific years at Sky, and leave with the best of memories,” Kamara said in a statement.

“My time on Soccer AM, Goals on Sunday and, of course, on Soccer Saturday with Jeff has been – to coin a phrase – unbelievable.

“I’ve had the time of my life, and look forward to tuning in every Saturday as a fan.”

Kamara’s Sky Sports colleagues paid tribute to his unique talents during Soccer Saturday.

“He was always immaculately prepared. Within football he is so well regarded for his knowledge of the game,” presenter Jeff Stelling said.

“It was a privilege to work with Kammy for so long. I am going to miss him enormously.”

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson added: “His knowledge of football is second to none.”

Kamara previously underwent a brain scan to check if he was developing dementia after suffering from what he described as “brain fog”, and was worried the illness might be related to heading the ball during his long playing career.

However, his symptoms were instead explained by an underactive thyroid.

Kamara, who has also released two Christmas albums and a charity single as well as presenting on Ninja Warrior UK, is set to be a commentator on ITV’s new show The Games, which starts in May.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes said: “Kammy has been a Sky Sports star.

“Everyone has a favourite Kammy anecdote or highlight, and the tribute we paid to him on air this afternoon really shows the special place he has in the hearts of our viewers.

“We’ve been so lucky to have him, and he will always be part of the Sky Sports football family.”

