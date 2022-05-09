Chris Shields crowned Player of the Year at NI Football Awards

CHRIS SHIELDS TOOK home the top award at the 2022 NI Football Awards, with the Linfield midfielder named Danske Bank Footballer of the Year.

The former Dundalk man played a key role for the Blues this season as they landed a fourth Premiership title in a row.

Shields, 31, joined Linfield last summer following a decorated nine-and-a-half year spell with Dundalk, a club he represented almost 350 times.

Shields has had a big impact since moving north, and has netted seven goals in 40 appearances across all competitions as Linfield pipped Cliftonville to the league title.

“It’s a great honour for me to win this award,” Shields said.

“This is obviously my first year at Linfield, so I’m delighted that I have been recognised in this way.

“But really, this is just an added bonus. I came here to win the league and that’s exactly what (we’ve achieved).

“I must give a lot of credit to David Healy, who put faith in me. He’s a top class manager, and I’m glad I’ve been able to repay him. It was incredibly tough, with Cliftonville pushing us all the way, but I think we deserved the title.”

The awards were voted for by the members of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association and the 12 Danske Bank Premiership managers.

