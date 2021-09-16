Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Rangers deny BT pundits Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon access to Ibrox due to 'security concerns'

Sutton sarcastically praised Rangers’ inclusion and diversity campaign while explaining the situation on Twitter.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 5:21 PM
14 minutes ago 2,156 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5551099
Chris Sutton (L) and Neil Lennon.
Image: PA Images
Chris Sutton (L) and Neil Lennon.
Chris Sutton (L) and Neil Lennon.
Image: PA Images

RANGERS HAVE DENIED Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon access to Ibrox Stadium, from where the Celtic legends were scheduled to provide punditry for both Celtic and Rangers’ European fixtures on BT Sport this evening.

BT Sport confirmed to BBC Scotland that Rangers had cited “security concerns” in their decision to deny Sutton and Lennon entry to the ground.

Before that official confirmation, striker Sutton raised the issue in a tweet, saying:

I’m not allowed to work on the Celtic game tonight from a studio at Ibrox along with Neil Lennon as Stewart Robertson the Rangers CEO says we are a security risk. Good to see Rangers ground breaking diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ is working well…

BT Sport’s subsequent statement to the BBC read:

We had hoped that Darrell Currie and the team would be able to present the coverage of both the Celtic and Rangers Uefa Europa League games live from Ibrox this evening, as we have done in the past. Rangers have since raised security concerns and so we have had to change our plans.

Former Celtic manager Lennon and fellow Hoops icon Sutton had been included on BT Sport’s panel to provide analysis of their former club’s clash with Real Betis in Spain, and then Rangers ‘ encounter with Lyon in Glasgow.

However, it’s understood BT have been forced instead to host both games from their studio in London with a new punditry team.

Police Scotland are also investigating vandalism that was committed on the Lyon team bus in Glasgow. The vehicle was covered in blue, white and red graffiti, some of which read ‘RFC’ and ‘Fuck Lyon’.

Both Europa League matches involving the Old Firm clubs are live on BT Sport 3, with Real Betis versus Celtic kicking off at 17:45 and Rangers versus Lyon beginning at 20:00.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie