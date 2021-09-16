Rangers deny BT pundits Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon access to Ibrox due to 'security concerns'

RANGERS HAVE DENIED Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon access to Ibrox Stadium, from where the Celtic legends were scheduled to provide punditry for both Celtic and Rangers’ European fixtures on BT Sport this evening.

BT Sport confirmed to BBC Scotland that Rangers had cited “security concerns” in their decision to deny Sutton and Lennon entry to the ground.

Before that official confirmation, striker Sutton raised the issue in a tweet, saying:

I’m not allowed to work on the Celtic game tonight from a studio at Ibrox along with Neil Lennon as Stewart Robertson the Rangers CEO says we are a security risk. Good to see Rangers ground breaking diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ is working well…

BT Sport’s subsequent statement to the BBC read:

We had hoped that Darrell Currie and the team would be able to present the coverage of both the Celtic and Rangers Uefa Europa League games live from Ibrox this evening, as we have done in the past. Rangers have since raised security concerns and so we have had to change our plans.

Former Celtic manager Lennon and fellow Hoops icon Sutton had been included on BT Sport’s panel to provide analysis of their former club’s clash with Real Betis in Spain, and then Rangers ‘ encounter with Lyon in Glasgow.

However, it’s understood BT have been forced instead to host both games from their studio in London with a new punditry team.

Police Scotland are also investigating vandalism that was committed on the Lyon team bus in Glasgow. The vehicle was covered in blue, white and red graffiti, some of which read ‘RFC’ and ‘Fuck Lyon’.

Both Europa League matches involving the Old Firm clubs are live on BT Sport 3, with Real Betis versus Celtic kicking off at 17:45 and Rangers versus Lyon beginning at 20:00.