'I’m so glad that I’m not playing in today’s game': Wilder frustrated by John Egan red

Sheffield United beaten 3-0 after defender gets red card at St James’ Park.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Jun 2020, 9:44 PM
Booked: Egan and Joelinton were both cautioned in the first half.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire/NMC P
SHEFFIELD UNITED BOSS Chris Wilder was unhappy with the first of John Egan’s yellow cards as the defender was dismissed in defeat at Newcastle.

The Blades suffered their biggest defeat of the season as they capitulated following Egan’s sending off on 50 minutes, with Newcastle winning 3-0.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored just five minutes after the red card following an error from Enda Stevens, with Matt Ritchie doubling the lead and Joelinton scoring just his second league goal of the season to wrap things up.

Speaking after the game, Wilder questioned the decision to show Egan a yellow card in the first half following an altercation with Joelinton, which also saw the Brazil striker cautioned.

“I’m so glad that I’m not playing in today’s game if you’re getting booked for that,” Wilder told Sky Sports.

“Just two boys going head to head. He obviously produced two yellow cards and it is easier for the centre-forward than the centre-half.

“The second one, I have no complaints with. I’ve got to pick the players up, I didn’t like the feeling when we went two down.”

Magpies boss Steve Bruce agreed with his counterpart concerning referee David Coote’s decision to book Egan and Joelinton.

“(The first yellow) was a little bit (of) handbags,” he said.

“I don’t think either of them deserved a yellow card but I can understand how Chris must feel.

“The second one was a yellow, it could have been a red maybe. The big decisions in big games, you need them to go for you.”

