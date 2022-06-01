Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

'Our system's broken and it needs to be fixed, regardless of how special it was for us Sunday'

Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue chats about the championship format and criticism of the spectacle on Sunday.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 6:30 AM
54 minutes ago 1,166 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5779433
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO
Image: Declan Roughan/INPHO

SUNDAY WAS THE gushing hose to end a 24-year drought. Their time had come. The guttural roar that greeted Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue when he lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup demonstrated how much it meant. 

And yet.

Rewind six months and McKaigue was a vocal advocate for some form of championship restructure. Already change is on the way in 2023. Speaking at the GAA Football All-Ireland Series National Launch, the Slaughtneil stalwart said he welcomes that. 

christopher-mckaigue Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

“It is difficult to know what I would replace it with but I have put my cards on the table with this one. Our system’s broken and it needs to be fixed, regardless of how special it was for us Sunday.

“I still think we can do better with the system and I think we can make it a more attractive proposition and a better model with higher quality games. I know next year, we’re moving towards that, but I would welcome that.”

How badly do we need change? The scenes on Sunday were powerful. The famed Clones grass flooded with a red and white sea. A different format could mean such feats matter less.

Would he sacrifice an Ulster title for it?

“It was unbelievably special, but you look at it for the overall health of the competition. As special as it was, I think the teams in Ulster are at a disadvantage compared to other provinces and how competitive it is.

“Opinions are great but the reality is Monaghan, Tyrone, Donegal and Armagh, all Ulster, all Division One, Derry and Down, albeit Down were relegated, so that is six out of the province Division 1 or 2.

“There is no other province to my knowledge that can boast that same record so it is competitive, to say the least. That is grand to a certain extent but it is not great if you are beaten in the first round.”

Last weekend while they climbed a mountain, Kerry and Dublin enjoyed a stroll in the park. Ulster’s voice is often the loudest in rejecting any proposal for a radical reform of the championship but the defender is adamant it is for the greater good. 

“It’s not really a great system when you are comparing other provinces who get it slightly easier at times. 

 “A freshness is needed too and some way to incorporate the provincial system within that and use it as a grading towards it or as a seeding format perhaps. 

 “But I think you would be a wee bit untruthful if we all didn’t admit that a change in the system is needed at this stage.”

 That is the structure. What of the spectacle? The highly competitive final was criticised in places for its conservative nature. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Rory Gallagher’s tactical nous allowed Derry to stifle Donegal and triumph in extra-time. There is no doubt they are a team designed with precision and reinforced with steel. The Oak Leaf County are extremely effective and programmed to utilise the strengths of McKaigue, Shane McGuigan, Brendan Rogers, Conor Glass and more. For that the Fermanagh native deserves credit.

Ultimately, for their captain, the style on display last weekend reflects the stakes. 

“It is hard to please everybody but irrespective of what anybody thought of the game, you look at the number of scores now being scored in inter-county football in comparison to ten/fifteen years ago and it’s chalk and cheese.

“Rory is tactically brilliant and that Donegal team are also tactically brilliant so I think that’s more of a reason why the game went into that pattern more than anything else.

“When teams are that well-coached, that tactically attuned, know the match-ups and all that – everything’s pre-meditated so the risks become heightened.

“Sunday was a game where the stakes were so high that teams were unwilling to take so many risks and teams were so well set up. He has made a massive difference but he is a hugely intelligent man.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie