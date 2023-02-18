Advertisement
PA Christian Atsu during his days at Newcastle United.
# christian atsu
Body of Ghana footballer Atsu found in Turkey quake rubble, says agent
The former Newcastle and Chelsea midfielder moved to Turkey last September.
10 minutes ago

THE BODY OF former Ghana international Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkey, local media reported Saturday, quoting his agent.

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on 6 February, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries.

There were initial reports he had been rescued a day after the quake, but these turned out to be false.

His agent in Turkey, Murat Uzunmehmet, told DHA news agency on Saturday that his body had been found under the rubble in the Turkish southern province of Hatay.

“We have reached his lifeless body. His belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found,” Uzunmehmet told DHA.

Midfielder Atsu, who earned 65 caps and scored nine goals for his country, spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor.

Search and rescue workers found Atsu’s body where he was staying at Ronesans Residence, a block of high-rise luxury flats that toppled over in Antakya city in Hatay.

Turkish police arrested the building’s contractor at Istanbul airport last week as he appeared to be heading to Montenegro, according to state news agency Anadolu.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
