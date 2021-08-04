Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 4 August 2021
Eriksen's future in doubt as he returns to Inter for first time since cardiac arrest

The Dane’s time at the club in the balance due to his pacemaker, as footballers with one fitted cannot play in Italy, unlike in some other countries.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Aug 2021, 4:31 PM
1 hour ago
Christian Eriksen back at Inter's training ground.
Image: Inter Milan
Image: Inter Milan

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN MET his Inter Milan teammates for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, in a visit to the Italian champions’ training ground earlier today.

In a statement, Inter said Eriksen, 29, paid a visit to the training centre at Appiano Gentile outside Milan this morning.

“The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, teammates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape,” Inter said.

“He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process.”

Inter then released a short video which showed a smiling Eriksen hugging his teammates and greeting members of Inter’s staff.

Dressed in a dark jumper, cap and shorts, Eriksen was given a round of applause by those present before joining the team on the training pitch for a group photo while holding up his Inter shirt.

His future at the club is in the balance due to his pacemaker, as footballers with one fitted cannot play in Italy, unlike in some other countries.

The tests he is undergoing will eventually determine whether or not he can have it removed, allowing him to stay at Inter.

He is in any case not expected to be back in action for six months, whether he stays in Italy or finds a new club elsewhere.

He arrived in Milan on Tuesday and reportedly had a conversation with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta before travelling to the training ground on Wednesday to see his teammates and new coach Simone Inzaghi.

-AFP

AFP

