This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eriksen complains of being treated as a 'black sheep' during final months at Spurs

The Danish playmaker has left for Inter Milan, but admits he held talks with Manchester United.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,471 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4993017
Christian Eriksen, back in his Tottenham days.
Christian Eriksen, back in his Tottenham days.
Christian Eriksen, back in his Tottenham days.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN FELT like “the black sheep” during his final months at Tottenham after admitting he wanted to leave, claiming he was looked upon as “the bad guy in the dressing room.” 

Eriksen spoke of his desire for a new challenge last June but did not get his wish until the January transfer window when, with just five months remaining on his contract, he moved to Inter for £16.9million (€20 million.)

The intervening period saw Spurs struggle to match the progress of previous seasons, culminating in the sacking of manager Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Eriksen believes he was an easy target for frustrated supporters mystified at the club’s poor form and says he paid the price for his honesty.

The Denmark midfielder told the BBC: “If you have a short contract, you will be the black sheep.

“Of course, I did the interview. I was very honest. I felt I had to be honest. I didn’t want to hide like a lot of players do. Everyone is different. I was honest. I wanted to say it out loud.

“I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there.

“To be honest, over the last few years, if anything came up, any player would think about leaving but I was the guy who said it publicly.”

Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who used Eriksen sparingly, although the former Ajax man can understand why.

He added: “I think Mourinho did well. He could have said ‘he wants to leave, so he is not going to play any more’. He didn’t do that.

“After I told him where my feelings were and what I would like to do, he told me just to be happy and if I was needed I would play.

“I was needed in a few games where I did make a difference. It was more as an extra rather than in the starting XI of course.”

Eriksen had been regularly linked with Manchester United and, although talks were held with the Old Trafford club, he is happy with his decision to join Antonio Conte’s Inter.

“We did speak to them [United], of course, and we did hear what was possible and what wasn’t possible. But, in the end, me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution,” he said.

“Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn’t a difficult choice.

“In my head and for my body, it is good that I am in a new place and I can start again.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie