Dublin: 17°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Play stopped to pay tribute to Eriksen as Denmark open scoring against Belgium after 99 seconds

Yussef Poulsen bagged the second-quickest goal in the tournament’s history at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

By AFP Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 5:45 PM
denmark-belgium-euro-2020-soccer Fans hold up a banner in support of Christian Eriksen. Source: Wolfgang Rattay

DENMARK’S GAME AGAINST Belgium at Euro 2020 was stopped after 10 minutes to allow players and supporters at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium to take part in a round of applause for Christian Eriksen.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Saturday’s Group B game against Finland.

A section of fans in the 25,000 crowd held up a banner reading “All of Denmark is with you, Christian” as the referee briefly halted the match with Denmark leading 1-0 through a second-minute goal from Yussuf Poulsen.

The Danish Football Union (DBU) said earlier Thursday that Eriksen would have a heart defibrillator implanted after undergoing a series of tests.

denmark-belgium-euro-2020-soccer Belgian supporters send their own message. Source: Wolfgang Rattay

“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter),” the Danish FA said in a statement on Twitter.

“This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” it added.

The DBU provided no details on the potential consequences for the Inter Milan player’s future career.

Poulsen’s goal — after just 99 seconds — is the second-quickest in Euros history.

© – AFP, 2021

