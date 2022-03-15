Membership : Access or Sign Up
Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest

The match against Serbia will be Eriksen’s first return to Parken.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 11:21 AM
54 minutes ago 309 Views 1 Comment
Christian Eriksen is back in the Denmark squad for the upcoming international break.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA
Image: Mike Egerton/PA

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN HAS been named in the Denmark squad for this month’s international friendlies, nine months after suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old was “gone” for five minutes after his heart stopped during Denmark’s clash with Finland last June, but was resuscitated and an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

He signed for Brentford in January and has since played three times, making back-to-back 90-minute appearances and bagging an assist in Saturday’s win over Burnley.

That has been enough for head coach Kasper Hjulmand to bring him straight back into the squad for matches against Holland on 26 March and Serbia three days later.

It is sure to be an emotional return for the playmaker, whose side went on to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

The match against Serbia will be Eriksen’s first return to Parken, where the incident happened in a group game against Finland.

A statement on the Danish football association’s website read: “Now we do not have to wait or wonder anymore.

“Christian Eriksen was in fact on the list of the 23 selected by national coach Kasper Hjulmand during today’s national team selection.

“Thus, the Danish number 10 returns to the national team jersey for the first time since his cardiac arrest in the European Championship match against Finland on 12 June.”

