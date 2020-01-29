This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Christian Eriksen enjoys winning debut for Inter

The former Tottenham star helped his side reach the Italian Cup semi-finals.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 10:22 PM
1 hour ago 4,076 Views No Comments
Christian Eriksen (file pic).
Image: Marco Alpozzi/Lapresse
Christian Eriksen (file pic).
Christian Eriksen (file pic).
Image: Marco Alpozzi/Lapresse

NEW SIGNING Christian Eriksen enjoyed a memorable debut as Inter Milan defeated Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals.

After three successive draws in Serie A, Antonio Conte’s Inter were far from their best but still had enough to set up a last-four clash against Napoli.

The other semi-final sees Juventus tackle AC Milan.

In a poor first half, Inter edged ahead just before the break when Antonio Candreva scored from close range after a pass from Lautaro Martinez who had made the most of a mix-up between Fiorentina’s Federico Ceccherini and goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

Martin Caceres headed the visitors level on the hour before Nicolo Barella settled the tie with a blistering volley seven minutes later.

Danish star Eriksen, signed on Tuesday from Tottenham for €22 million, was brought on as a substitute for Alexis Sanchez just before Barella’s strike.

Fellow new recruit Victor Moses, signed on loan from Chelsea, also made a second half appearance.

AC Milan booked their place in the two-legged semi-finals after beating Torino 4-2 on Tuesday to continue their Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired revival.

Extra-time goals from substitutes Hakan Calhanoglu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed passage into the last-four.

They will be relishing the tie with Italian champions Juventus, who thumped Roma 3-0 in their quarter-final.

Napoli defeated Lazio 1-0 in their quarter-final last week.

© – AFP, 2020  

AFP

