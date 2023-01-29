Christian Eriksen undergoes ankle scan after leaving Old Trafford on crutches

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Christian Eriksen is expected to have a scan on his ankle after leaving Old Trafford on crutches following Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup victory over Reading.

The Denmark midfielder sustained a knock at the start of the second half and was then caught on the ankle by Reading forward Andy Carroll, who saw red in the second half of the match for two other bookable offences.

After the match, footage was shared on social media of Eriksen hobbling away from Old Trafford to give Erik ten Hag an injury headache, though the manager said he must wait before he knows the extent of the problem.

“It’s always difficult to say in this moment so short after the game has finished,” Ten Hag said in his post-match press conference.

“But it’s an ankle (problem). We have to see what is the diagnosis, so it costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know that and then I can say more.”

Elsewhere, Chelsea have continued their winter shopping spree with the signing of France under-21 right-back Malo Gusto from Lyon.

The 19-year-old will finish the season on loan at the Ligue 1 club where he has established himself as an attacking full-back since coming through the youth ranks.

Gusto has made 54 appearances for his hometown club and Chelsea view him as long-term competition for Reece James.

Another player departing Lyon is their on-loan Brazil U-23 winger Tete, who has signed for Leicester City on on a deal to the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old is contracted to Shakhtar Donetsk, but has been in France since March 2022 under the FIFA ruling which allowed all foreign players to suspend their contracts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. He is currently due to return to Shakhtar on 1 July.

Tete, who will become the first Brazilian to play for Leicester, has six goals and three assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon this term and hopes to add some attacking impetus to a Leicester side still in the thick of the Premier League’s relegation battle.