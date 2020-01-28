Eriksen secures Spurs exit, signs four-and-a-half year deal with Inter Milan

INTER MILAN HAVE announced the arrival of Christian Eriksen on a permanent deal that runs until the summer of 2024.

The Serie A club will reportedly pay Tottenham £16.9 million (€20m) for the Danish playmaker’s services after he completed his medical in Milan.

Eriksen has been with Spurs since joining from Ajax in August 2013.

He became a key player for the London club over the six years that followed — making 305 appearances in all competitions and lining out in last season’s Champions League final.

However, he has since signalled his intention to leave and turned down an extension on his contract, which is due to expire this summer.

After a dream transfer to La Liga’s big two never materialised, Eriksen opted to link up with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the Nerazzurri, who are three points behind Juventus in the race for the Scudetto.

He is the latest ex-Premier League player to join Inter after the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Victor Moses and Ashley Young all made switches to the San Siro in the past two transfer windows.

Spurs have announced today that Eriksen’s replacement, Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, has made his loan move from Real Betis permanent — signing a contract until 2025.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!