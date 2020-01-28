This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eriksen secures Spurs exit, signs four-and-a-half year deal with Inter Milan

Giovani Lo Celso has also made his loan move to Tottenham permanent today.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 1:35 PM
25 minutes ago 1,748 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4983074
Christian Eriksen in his Inter promo pic.
Image: Twitter/Inter
Christian Eriksen in his Inter promo pic.
Christian Eriksen in his Inter promo pic.
Image: Twitter/Inter

INTER MILAN HAVE announced the arrival of Christian Eriksen on a permanent deal that runs until the summer of 2024. 

The Serie A club will reportedly pay Tottenham £16.9 million (€20m) for the Danish playmaker’s services after he completed his medical in Milan. 

Eriksen has been with Spurs since joining from Ajax in August 2013.

He became a key player for the London club over the six years that followed — making 305 appearances in all competitions and lining out in last season’s Champions League final.

However, he has since signalled his intention to leave and turned down an extension on his contract, which is due to expire this summer. 

After a dream transfer to La Liga’s big two never materialised, Eriksen opted to link up with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the Nerazzurri, who are three points behind Juventus in the race for the Scudetto. 

He is the latest ex-Premier League player to join Inter after the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Victor Moses and Ashley Young all made switches to the San Siro in the past two transfer windows. 

Spurs have announced today that Eriksen’s replacement, Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, has made his loan move from Real Betis permanent — signing a contract until 2025. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie