Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared of inappropriate behaviour

RED BULL TEAM principal Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour, the Formula One team’s parent company said Wednesday.

A statement from Austrian energy drinks company Red Bull, said the “grievance has been dismissed”, adding: “Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.”

Horner faced questioning for eight hours at an internal hearing in London earlier this month after allegations were made by a female colleague.

Red Bull said it was taking the allegations “extremely seriously”.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” said Wednesday’s statement.

“The complainant has a right of appeal.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

The 50-year-old Englishman, married to former Spice Girls pop star Geri Halliwell, categorically denied the accusation.

Under Horner’s guidance, British-based Red Bull have become the dominant force in Formula One.

