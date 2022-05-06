Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 6 May 2022
Advertisement

Tuchel insists he has 'zero problem' with Pulisic after father's 'sad' tweet

“I’m not concerned if a father does not say that a player loves a manager,” said the Chelsea boss.

By Press Association Friday 6 May 2022, 3:46 PM
17 minutes ago 569 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5756849
Pulisic (left) with Tuchel back in January.
Image: PA
Pulisic (left) with Tuchel back in January.
Pulisic (left) with Tuchel back in January.
Image: PA

THOMAS TUCHEL INSISTS there is “zero problem” between him and a “very positive” Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic’s father Mark posted then deleted a tweet on May 1 lamenting the USA forward’s “sad” situation at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic senior insisted the 23-year-old loves Chelsea, his team-mates and London, with any mention of Blues boss Tuchel conspicuous by its absence.

Chelsea manager Tuchel insisted there is no issue with Pulisic however, with the USA star looking lively in a string of cameos despite battling for starts.

“I’m not concerned if a father does not say that a player loves a manager,” said Tuchel.

It’s a normal thing (for a player to be frustrated). But like every manager we have our reasons to choose a line-up and we have our reasons to go for players in the first XI.

“And you will never see on this kind of level of competition happy faces from players who are not selected.

“Between me and Christian exists zero problem. He had a fantastic training week so far.

“He is in some matches a huge impact from the bench, and for him for everybody else there’s absolutely nothing to do with any tweet or any reaction from agents or fathers or whatever.

“I didn’t even know about it because I didn’t want to get affected by it, in my judgement, because it has nothing to do with it.

“The players in the end are responsible to be in the team and stay in the team, “I would do my very best to make the right judgement.

“Am I always right? For sure not. Is it always fair? For sure not. But this is also what you sign up for in a club like Chelsea.

“And I haven’t experienced the same reaction from Christian lately, it was actually the opposite: he’s been very strong and very positive in the last weeks.”

uefa-champions-league-football-match-real-madrid-vs-chelsea-madrid-spain N'Golo Kante will be absent. Source: Irina R. Hipolito/Dppi

Chelsea will bid to bounce back from last weekend’s frustrating 1-0 loss at Everton when they host Wolves in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will miss out through minor issues, with Callum Hudson-Odoi still sidelined through back trouble.

Chelsea can stay on course for a third-placed finish with a win, with Tuchel demanding his players now get back to their best.

“We need another reaction; that’s where we are,” said Tuchel.

“We had a week to prepare which was nice, but not nice because we would prefer to play Champions League. It was nice to have the team to have influence in training, to set the focus on the things we want to improve.

“We want to meet our standards and we demand a lot from us.

“I think there are a lot of reasons why it is maybe normal to drop in intensity and in the level of effort but as we are an elite sports team, we compete on the very highest level of this sport.

“There is not much room for normal behaviour. We want elite behaviour. This includes me.

“We need to step up, show another reaction and that we can play better, have more impact and effort in the matches and start from there tomorrow.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie