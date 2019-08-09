Former England rugby star scores 65-yard touchdown with first NFL touch for Buffalo Bills

EX-WASPS AND England rugby player Christian Wade enjoyed a stunning start to his NFL career, scoring a 65-yard touchdown with his first touch in a pre-season game for the Buffalo Bills.

Wade, who left a rugby union career behind him last year to focus on forging a career in American Football, is battling to win a place on Buffalo’s 53-man roster for the regular season.

In his opening game at running back against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, he collected a ball off quarterback Tyree Jackson and tore through a gap in the defence for an impressive touchdown.

In his first football game ever. On his first NFL touch.



Former England rugby superstar Christian Wade just scored a 65-yard TD!!!@ChristianWade3 #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/4You01TFXz — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2019

Regarded as one of the most lethal finishers in Premiership Rugby history, Wade arrived in America as part of the International Player Pathway Program, which aims to help overseas talent break into the NFL.

He scored 82 tries in the Premiership and was part of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013.

The 28-year-old is hoping to join a Bills roster that also includes veteran running backs LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore.

