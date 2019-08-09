This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former England rugby star scores 65-yard touchdown with first NFL touch for Buffalo Bills

Welcome to the NFL, Christian Wade.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Aug 2019, 8:26 AM
Tre'Davious White celebrates with Christian Wade.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Tre'Davious White celebrates with Christian Wade.
Tre'Davious White celebrates with Christian Wade.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EX-WASPS AND England rugby player Christian Wade enjoyed a stunning start to his NFL career, scoring a 65-yard touchdown with his first touch in a pre-season game for the Buffalo Bills. 

Wade, who left a rugby union career behind him last year to focus on forging a career in American Football, is battling to win a place on Buffalo’s 53-man roster for the regular season. 

In his opening game at running back against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, he collected a ball off quarterback Tyree Jackson and tore through a gap in the defence for an impressive touchdown. 

Regarded as one of the most lethal finishers in Premiership Rugby history, Wade arrived in America as part of the International Player Pathway Program, which aims to help overseas talent break into the NFL.

He scored 82 tries in the Premiership and was part of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2013.

The 28-year-old is hoping to join a Bills roster that also includes veteran running backs LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore.

