This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Desmond shrugs off public warning to dump out England's Commonwealth champion at Worlds

The Macroom woman is through to the last 16 in Siberia.

By Gavan Casey Friday 4 Oct 2019, 1:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,959 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4837273
Desmond celebrates her victory.
Desmond celebrates her victory.
Desmond celebrates her victory.

CORK’S CHRISTINA DESMOND lost a point in the second round of her scrappy contest with England’s Sandy Ryan but still claimed a sensational upset of the reigning Commonwealth champion to advance to the World Championships last 16.

The Macroom BC welterweight shrugged off her nonsensical public warning for ‘slapping’ from the over-involved Czech referee and outfought her Derby-born opponent to the final bell, emerging with a deserved split-decision victory.

The judges scored the 69kg encounter 29-27 x2, 28-28 x2 and 27-29. The Cill na Martra woman will now face Canada’s Myrian Da Silva, the competition’s fifth seed, next Wednesday.

Desmond forced the issue from the off in the first round but despite the success of her backhand, which connected flush semi-regularly, Ryan countered with aplomb and looked the slightly more nuanced operator early doors.

The Englishwoman was more economical with her output but also a touch more accurate, her jabs venomous and eye-catching.

Desmond landed a huge straight left, though, to start the second and began the middle round in the ascendancy. That was until referee Terezie Krejbychova intervened for the umpteenth time and gave Desmond a public warning — i.e. a point deduction on which tight fights can hinge — for slapping.

Desmond, however, inhaled and regained her composure. Aware that she may have to dominate for the next round and a half in order to force a victory, she took the fight by the scruff of the neck and emptied the tank.

Ryan’s flicking jab matched Desmond’s heavier left during the first minute of the final round, but in the final stretch, Desmond swung for the fences and overwhelmed her favoured opponent through her sheer belligerence.

Both boxers shared a joke at centre-ring before the verdict, but Ryan’s smile turned to a look of bitter disappointment as the contest was awarded to the maniacally celebrating Macroom woman in the blue corner.

Desmond joins Cavan’s Ceire Smith (51kg) in the last 16, while Belfast’s Michaela Walsh can make it three for three in the Irish vest on Saturday. Dundalk’s Amy Broadhurst fights in the last 32 on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2019

Murray Kinsella joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey from Japan to give his blunt assessment of Ireland’s performance against Russia


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie