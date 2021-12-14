'Christmas has come a little bit early' for Ireland and Liverpool defender Megan Campbell

Megan Campbell in possession for Ireland during the October 2019 fixture against Ukraine. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MEGAN CAMPBELL HAS paid tribute to Liverpool’s medical staff after playing her first competitive game of football in nearly two years.

A series of injury problems have hindered Campbell since she featured for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020.

The versatile Ireland defender, who joined Liverpool in June following the conclusion of a five-year spell at City, was dealt another setback when she sustained significant ankle damage shortly after making the move to Merseyside.

However, she finally made her debut for the Reds on Sunday, coming off the bench to play the final half-hour of their 4-0 win against Burnley in the third round of the FA Women’s Cup.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders, definitely!” Campbell told her club’s official website. “It’s been a while coming but I’m just happy to be back out on the grass with the girls again.

“The ankle feels amazing. The work the staff have put in behind the scenes, especially Chris [Underwood, sports therapist], Hina [Chauhan, physio], the doc [Dr Amelia Woodhouse, club doctor] and everyone else who’s been supporting me and has given me the confidence, and I’m just really thankful and grateful to them.

“I’ve gone through injury before, so having the mental strength to be able to come back from it was quite easy for me.”

Months of hard work in the making ❤



Proud of you, @megcam10! pic.twitter.com/MYgJez5GzH — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) December 12, 2021

Having set her sights on being back in action early in 2022, Campbell’s return came ahead of schedule. As well as nailing down a place at Liverpool, the 28-year-old from Drogheda will be keen to play her way back into contention for a first Ireland cap since October 2019.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

She said: “The main aim was to be back and feeling fit and to be able to stay on the grass consistently. We were saying the new year but thankfully Christmas has come a little bit early for me this year.

“We’re 13 unbeaten on the bounce now so it definitely won’t be easy to get a spot. My aim is just to be able to put the red shirt on as many times as I can, help the girls where and when I can, push each other in training and fight for my position.

“I’ll cherish every day I’m on the grass with the girls.”