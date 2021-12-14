Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 14 December 2021
Advertisement

'Christmas has come a little bit early' for Ireland and Liverpool defender Megan Campbell

The Drogheda native made a long-awaited Reds debut last weekend.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 14 Dec 2021, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,218 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5630075

megan-campbell Megan Campbell in possession for Ireland during the October 2019 fixture against Ukraine. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MEGAN CAMPBELL HAS paid tribute to Liverpool’s medical staff after playing her first competitive game of football in nearly two years.

A series of injury problems have hindered Campbell since she featured for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020.

The versatile Ireland defender, who joined Liverpool in June following the conclusion of a five-year spell at City, was dealt another setback when she sustained significant ankle damage shortly after making the move to Merseyside.

However, she finally made her debut for the Reds on Sunday, coming off the bench to play the final half-hour of their 4-0 win against Burnley in the third round of the FA Women’s Cup.

“It’s a weight off my shoulders, definitely!” Campbell told her club’s official website. “It’s been a while coming but I’m just happy to be back out on the grass with the girls again.

“The ankle feels amazing. The work the staff have put in behind the scenes, especially Chris [Underwood, sports therapist], Hina [Chauhan, physio], the doc [Dr Amelia Woodhouse, club doctor] and everyone else who’s been supporting me and has given me the confidence, and I’m just really thankful and grateful to them.

“I’ve gone through injury before, so having the mental strength to be able to come back from it was quite easy for me.”

Having set her sights on being back in action early in 2022, Campbell’s return came ahead of schedule. As well as nailing down a place at Liverpool, the 28-year-old from Drogheda will be keen to play her way back into contention for a first Ireland cap since October 2019.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

She said: “The main aim was to be back and feeling fit and to be able to stay on the grass consistently. We were saying the new year but thankfully Christmas has come a little bit early for me this year.

“We’re 13 unbeaten on the bounce now so it definitely won’t be easy to get a spot. My aim is just to be able to put the red shirt on as many times as I can, help the girls where and when I can, push each other in training and fight for my position.

“I’ll cherish every day I’m on the grass with the girls.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie