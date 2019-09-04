This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Real Madrid defender Metzelder under investigation for allegedly sharing child porn

The home of the 38-year-old was reportedly raided by German police on Tuesday.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 1:37 PM
Metzelder retired from professional football in 2014.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER REAL MADRID footballer Christoph Metzelder is under investigation for allegedly sharing child pornography via the messenging service WhatsApp, German prosecutors confirmed today. 

“We can confirm an investigation against Christoph Metzelder on suspicion of sharing child pornography, including digital images,” a spokeswoman for the Hamburg prosecutor’s office, Liddy Oechtering, told AFP.

The 2002 World Cup finalist, 38, is alleged to have used WhatsApp to send pornographic photos of children to a woman in Hamburg, Oechtering said.

The woman reported the images to the Hamburg police, who opened investigations alongside public prosecutors in August.

Oechtering confirmed reports that investigators had carried out raids in two locations on Tuesday, but declined to give further details.

According to a report in Spiegel magazine, the raids were on Metzelder’s home and offices in Duesseldorf, and led to the seizure of a laptop and a mobile phone.

Oechtering said the footballer had not been detained, adding that “we are currently analysing the materials seized.”

Metzelder played for major clubs such as Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in a career spanning 15 years.

He retired from football in 2014 and has since worked as a pundit for Sky Sports Germany and president of his local club TuS Haltern.

Since 2006, the 38-year-old has run a foundation in his own name to support socially disadvantaged children across Germany.

He has also recently appeared as a pundit on public broadcaster ARD, who said Wednesday that they had “suspended the co-operation until the accusations have been clarified”.

 © AFP 2019

