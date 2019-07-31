This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 31 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Setback for Cork hurling defender as he tears cruciate for the second time

Joyce previously suffered the injury in 2015 against Dublin.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 31 Jul 2019, 3:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,370 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4747616
Christopher Joyce has been a part of the Cork senior panel since 2012.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Christopher Joyce has been a part of the Cork senior panel since 2012.
Christopher Joyce has been a part of the Cork senior panel since 2012.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CORK HURLING DEFENDER Christopher Joyce has suffered a torn cruciate ligament for the second time in his career.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in a recent league game with his club Na Piarsaigh when he featured in the wake of Cork’s 2019 championship exit at the hands of Kilkenny.

He previously tore his cruciate in a league game with Cork in Croke Park against Dublin in March 2015 and the Evening Echo newspaper has today reported he is set for another long lay-off after sustaining the injury this time to his other knee.

Joyce made his debut for Cork in an All-Ireland qualifier against Offaly in 2012 and has been a regular in the squad since then. He has been part of three Munster senior hurling triumphs in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

This summer Joyce started in Cork’s championship ties against Tipperary and Westmeath while he was brought on as a substitute in their games with Limerick, Waterford and Kilkenny.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie