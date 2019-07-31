Setback for Cork hurling defender as he tears cruciate for the second time

Christopher Joyce has been a part of the Cork senior panel since 2012.

Christopher Joyce has been a part of the Cork senior panel since 2012.

CORK HURLING DEFENDER Christopher Joyce has suffered a torn cruciate ligament for the second time in his career.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury in a recent league game with his club Na Piarsaigh when he featured in the wake of Cork’s 2019 championship exit at the hands of Kilkenny.

He previously tore his cruciate in a league game with Cork in Croke Park against Dublin in March 2015 and the Evening Echo newspaper has today reported he is set for another long lay-off after sustaining the injury this time to his other knee.

Joyce made his debut for Cork in an All-Ireland qualifier against Offaly in 2012 and has been a regular in the squad since then. He has been part of three Munster senior hurling triumphs in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

This summer Joyce started in Cork’s championship ties against Tipperary and Westmeath while he was brought on as a substitute in their games with Limerick, Waterford and Kilkenny.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!