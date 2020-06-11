New documentary set to be made on Cork hurling great Christy Ring

Source: Twitter - @_THEGAME_RTE1

THE CAREER OF Cork hurling legend Christy Ring is set to be examined in a new documentary.

Following the success of ‘The Game’, the brilliant hurling series on RTÉ in the summer of 2018, Ring is now set to be the focus in the year which marks the centenary of his birth.

Watch The Game on @RTEOne from 30 July. The ultimate story of hurling, as told by @CTLFilms with stunning live footage, enthralling interviews and rare archival footage #RTEGAA #GAA #TheGame pic.twitter.com/O60aJpL823 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 16, 2018

An eight-time All-Ireland senior medal winner with Cork, Ring was also selected on the Hurling Team of the Millennium while he was a selector for the county’s Liam MacCarthy Cup successes in the 70s. A native of Cloyne, he later enjoyed major success at club level with Glen Rovers.

The makers of the new documentary are currently searching for unseen archive film, photographs and audio recordings of the famed hurler in order to form a complete picture of Ring’s hurling career.

Celebrating the centenary of #christyring birth, the makers of THE GAME | the story of hurling @CTLFilms & @RTEOne are producing a major NEW documentary on Mr. Hurling. We are searching for unseen archive film, photographs & recordings of the great Cork hurler. RTs pic.twitter.com/kYpgArhhGp — THE GAME (@_THEGAME_RTE1) June 10, 2020

Contact details available on ctlfilms.com/ring or ringfilm2020@gmail.com

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!