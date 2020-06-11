This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New documentary set to be made on Cork hurling great Christy Ring

This year is the centenary of Ring’s birth.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 11 Jun 2020, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,069 Views 2 Comments
Image from iOS Source: Twitter - @_THEGAME_RTE1

THE CAREER OF Cork hurling legend Christy Ring is set to be examined in a new documentary.

Following the success of ‘The Game’, the brilliant hurling series on RTÉ in the summer of 2018, Ring is now set to be the focus in the year which marks the centenary of his birth.

An eight-time All-Ireland senior medal winner with Cork, Ring was also selected on the Hurling Team of the Millennium while he was a selector for the county’s Liam MacCarthy Cup successes in the 70s. A native of Cloyne, he later enjoyed major success at club level with Glen Rovers.

The makers of the new documentary are currently searching for unseen archive film, photographs and audio recordings of the famed hurler in order to form a complete picture of Ring’s hurling career.

Contact details available on ctlfilms.com/ring or ringfilm2020@gmail.com

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

