Friday 18 December 2020
'Just beautiful,' 'superb,' 'brilliant show' - tributes paid to Christy Ring documentary

‘Christy Ring: Man And Ball’ was aired last night.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 18 Dec 2020, 9:54 AM
Ring Action from the Christy Ring documentary. Source: Christy Ring: Man And Ball Twitter page

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the brilliant Christy Ring documentary that was aired on RTÉ last night.

Produced by Colm O’Callaghan in RTÉ, ‘Christy Ring: Man And Ball’ explores the life and sporting career of hurling icon Christy Ring.

The show contains some excellent footage and images of the Cork legend in action, as well as interviews with esteemed GAA figures including fellow Rebel men Donal O’Grady and Donal Óg Cusack.

It also includes an interesting segment where current Cork star Patrick Horgan attempts a few shots at the goals with the model of hurl that was used in Ring’s era.

The documentary comes at a great time in the aftermath of the All-Ireland SHC final and received plenty of praise in the GAA community.

