'Just beautiful,' 'superb,' 'brilliant show' - tributes paid to Christy Ring documentary

Action from the Christy Ring documentary. Source: Christy Ring: Man And Ball Twitter page

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the brilliant Christy Ring documentary that was aired on RTÉ last night.

Produced by Colm O’Callaghan in RTÉ, ‘Christy Ring: Man And Ball’ explores the life and sporting career of hurling icon Christy Ring.

The show contains some excellent footage and images of the Cork legend in action, as well as interviews with esteemed GAA figures including fellow Rebel men Donal O’Grady and Donal Óg Cusack.

It also includes an interesting segment where current Cork star Patrick Horgan attempts a few shots at the goals with the model of hurl that was used in Ring’s era.

The documentary comes at a great time in the aftermath of the All-Ireland SHC final and received plenty of praise in the GAA community.

Tomás Mulcahy

1920 - 2020 - Criostoir o Rinn the greatest legend ever and played for 27 yrs senior with his beloved Glen Rovers - last few jerseys available @_Davy_Russel_ - what size are you - ?! Small ?? https://t.co/6JPOEFkPNi — Tomas Mulcahy (@tomas_mulcahy) December 17, 2020

Justin McNulty

UCC

Glen Rovers

Superb documentary tonight @_THEGAME_RTE1. Brought back so many memories, great to see so many faces many now sadly departed but never forgotten Huge congratulations to all involved in paying a fitting tribute to the greatest of them all @aslinndubh @Diarmuid59 — Glen Rovers (@GlenRovers_) December 17, 2020

Tomás Quinn

Brilliant show on Christy Ring. Class footage & interviews. They should give Paul Rouse a mini series & let him do a look of different Irish sports stars of the past #ChristyRing — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) December 17, 2020

Kieran Donaghy

Tony Davis

That was just beautiful — Tony Davis (@allireland1) December 18, 2020

