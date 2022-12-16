Bohs sign academy graduate Cian Byrne

BOHS HAVE confirmed that academy graduate Cian Byrne has signed a new multi-year contract with the first team.

The centre-back, having come through at partner club St Kevin’s Boys, captained the Bohemians U19s to Enda McGuill Cup success in November.

That progression was rewarded with an appearance off the bench in the first team’s friendly away to Union Berlin last season.

He was subsequently handed his competitive senior debut as a second-half substitute in our FAI Cup win against Lucan United before making his league bow in our victory against Sligo Rovers on the final day of the season.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old said: “I am buzzing to get going in the first-team set-up. The hard work for me starts now and I’m really looking forward to being in a full-time environment.

“I know I made my debut this year but I want to push myself further and break into the team.

“I am from close to Dalymount and grew up around the area, so because of that and the link with St Kevin’s, Bohs was always naturally the club for me.”

Praising coaches who have impacted his development to date, Byrne is now aiming impress and learn from another one as he looks to hit the ground running with the first team in Declan Devine’s first season in charge.

He added: “I was a bit of a late developer, and didn’t play as often as I wanted with the U15s but I really got my chance with the U17s under Jimmy Mowlds.

“He brought me into the team and I was playing more and more, so I grew in confidence as a result. Then, with the U19s, with Craig Sexton and then Seán L’Estrange, Keith Long told me that my best chance of progressing to the first team was at centre-half.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

“I had previously been switching from defensive midfielder to centre-half, so I have worked hard since to nail that down as my position and to learn the position.

“My personal goal for next year is to make the most of every opportunity that comes my way and get as many first-team minutes as I can, and take the jersey from whoever starts the season ahead of me.

“Declan has brought great players back to the club, and brought exciting new ones in too. I am looking forward to training and learning from them.

“They are lads with so much experience of the league and I want to learn from them, their day-to-day habits and how they carry themselves on and off the pitch.”