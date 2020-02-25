This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Ireland confirm Healy's Six Nations is over as Farrell names 28-man squad

The loosehead prop was injured in Sunday’s defeat to England at Twickenham.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,227 Views 12 Comments
IRELAND HAVE CONFIRMED that Cian Healy’s Six Nations is over due to the hip injury he suffered in Sunday’s defeat to England at Twickenham.

The loosehead prop limped off in the first half in London and will now miss the closing two games of the championship against Italy and France.

Leinster will also have concerns over Healy’s hip injury as they look towards their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Saracens on 4 April in Dublin.

cian-healy-leaves-the-field-injured Healy was injured in the first half against England. Source: Billy Stickand/INPHO

Healy’s injury opens the door for Munster man Dave Kilcoyne to take on Ireland’s starting loosehead role for the remainder of this Six Nations, with Ulster’s Jack McGrath offering another option.

Kilcoyne and McGrath are part of the 28-man Ireland squad that head coach Andy Farrell has named for a two-day training camp in Dublin this week as they begin preparation for the clash against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on 7 March.

Farrell has released Will Connors, Max Deegan, David Kearney, and Luke McGrath back to Leinster for the Pro14 weekend, while Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue have returned to Munster.

With Ulster’s game away to Benetton in Italy postponed, Farrell has retained Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole in his training squad, while Iain Henderson returns to the group after missing the England game due to the birth of his son.

Frustratingly for Farrell and the player himself, Ulster’s Will Addison is still rehabbing a calf injury and will remain with his province this week. Addison has not featured in the Six Nations yet due to his injury issues.

Every player involved against England, apart from Healy, remains in the 28-man Ireland squad, which gathers tomorrow for a two-day camp that culminates in an open training session in Donnybrook on Friday. Connacht’s Dave Heffernan has also been retained.

Ireland 28-man training squad:

Backs:

Bundee Aki 
Billy Burns
Ross Byrne
Andrew Conway
John Cooney
Keith Earls
Robbie Henshaw
Jordan Larmour
Stuart McCloskey 
Conor Murray 
Johnny Sexton
Jacob Stockdale

Forwards:

Ultan Dillane 
Caelan Doris 
Tadhg Furlong
Dave Heffernan
Iain Henderson
Rob Herring
Ronan Kelleher
Dave Kilcoyne
Jack McGrath
Peter O’Mahony 
Tom O’Toole
Andrew Porter 
James Ryan
CJ Stander
Devin Toner
Josh van der Flier

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

