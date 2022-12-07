Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 7 December 2022
Advertisement

Cian Healy cleared for Champions Cup opener as red card rescinded

The Ireland international prop was sent off after 20 minutes of last Saturday’s URC victory over Ulster for a tackle on hooker Tom Stewart

1 hour ago 4,277 Views 12 Comments
Leinster’s Michael Ala'alatoa consoles Cian Healy as he leaves the field after receiving a red card.
Leinster’s Michael Ala'alatoa consoles Cian Healy as he leaves the field after receiving a red card.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

CIAN HEALY IS in the clear to line out for Leinster in their Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 this weekend.

The Ireland international prop was sent off after 20 minutes of last Saturday’s URC victory over Ulster for a tackle on hooker Tom Stewart which left both bloodied by the head-on-head contact.

Healy did lower his height for the tackle and a URC disciplinary panel has ruled there was sufficient mitigation to lower Healy’s penalty to a yellow card offence.

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

A URC statement read: “After an act of foul play against Ulster player No 2 (Tom Stewart), referee Christophe Ridley showed the player a red card in the 20th minute of the game under Law 9.13 – A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

“Upon review of the incident, the panel overseeing the disciplinary process – Robert Milligan KC (Chair, Scotland), Nigel Williams (Wales), Simon Thomas (Wales) – deemed that there was sufficient mitigating factors to reduce the red card to a yellow card. Therefore, the red card was not upheld and the player can return to play effective immediately.”

About the author:

About the author
Stephen Barry
stephen@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie