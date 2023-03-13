'Yeah, you’re on the front row. It might seem the same - but it’s very different'

IRELAND’S ABILITY TO adapt to unforeseen events against Scotland was up for discussion on Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for The42 members.

Bernard Jackman, a former Ireland hooker, said that prop Cian Healy’s performance as sub in the No 2 role during yesterday’s win in Murrayfield was remarkable due to the differences, both subtle and major, between the two positions.

Advertisement

“Any of our listeners who have played hooker or prop (will know), yeah you’re on the front row, it might seem the same but it’s very, very different – the angles, the pressure that you’re under – but, yeah, he scrummaged really well,” Jackman said.

“Obviously he had a few problems with brake foot and balance and whatever, but once he was able to get set we demolished that Scotland front row, it’s incredible.”

Murray Kinsella, a rugby journalist with The42, said the first thing Healy did when he came into the mixed zone after the match was to give out to himself for the non-tapped penalty late in the game, with Ireland on the attack.

“Which you know will be the first clip in the review because it will get a good laugh and he’s already been slagged relentlessly,” Kinsella said.

He added: “And on the other side of the room there’s Josh van der Flier genuinely being critical of his own lineout throwing performance, he’s not quite happy with it. He had a few poor ones obviously and you’re thinking this is the standard these lads set for themselves, they’re completely out of known territory in terms of what they had to do in the second half and they wanted to do it even better.”

To listen to Rugby Weekly Extra with Jackman, Kinsella, Eoin Toolan and Gavan Casey and enjoy the many benefits of The42 membership, click here.