Cian Lynch backs Aaron Gillane for Hurler of the Year award

Cian Lynch has endorsed his clubmate Aaron Gillane to make it three Patrickswell men in a row being named Hurler of the Year.

The 2018 and ’21 recipient was speaking after being selected as the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for July, and Lynch reckons Gillane is deserving of following Diarmaid Byrnes to receive the honour.

“He’s been unbelievable and I’m delighted for him the year he’s after having with Limerick,” said Lynch.

“To see what he’s done each day out, he’s grabbed the game no matter what game it was by both hands and pulled us out on many occasions.

He’s put his hand up when we needed it most and that’s Aaron, he’s an absolute monster, an animal when it comes to it.

“We’re honoured to have him in Patrickswell. The last day against Na Piarsaigh, to see how he took control of the game, he got a goal when we needed it most. He’s unreal and I’m just delighted for him and absolutely honoured to be able to play beside him.

“We’ve grown up together and been the same age underage with Patrickswell the whole way up and to be playing with Limerick together and to be able to come back to Patrickswell together, it’s just dream stuff. You’d dream of representing your club and your county and to obviously have Aaron and Diarmaid there is just class.

“I’m delighted for Aaron and please God he can push on and get that award. He’s not into the sideshows or the extra awards, but it would be great for him.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Limerick’s Aaron Gillane and Cian Lynch celebrate after beating Galway. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

For Lynch, his All-Ireland semi-final and final displays capped an injury-hit two-year spell.

Advertisement

Marking Conor Boylan and playing against Na Piarsaigh last Friday was his first time in club colours since 2021 and Lynch joked he felt like an “auld fella” coming back.

Having suffered hamstring and ankle injuries last year, undergoing surgery on the latter issue, Lynch felt a “dart” in that same hamstring against Clare in the Munster round-robin.

When I felt it, you’re paranoid straight away that it’s the same thing. In my head, I was thinking, God, could this be another 12 weeks? You don’t want that.

“Trying to get your body right following the two injuries last year and coming back with a little niggle and it just niggling on, mentally you’re trying to get your head right, that you need to cut loose and get these injuries out of your head and drive on.

“I was just grateful to have the medical team we have in Limerick, the physios and doctor, and worked closely with them and the strength and conditioning to get the body right and get in the right shape and the right frame of mind.”

The injuries caused Lynch to reevaluate his life outside hurling.

“You’re so used to getting up on a Tuesday and going to work and going training that evening and being able to tog out and have the craic on the pitch. When you’re injured, you miss that and you’re wondering what do I do now?

It was the first time in my life I realised that, God, I need to find something else to fill this void a bit.

“It’s hard, even for the boys that got injured this year, Dec (Hannon), Richie (English), Mark Quinlan, Jimmy Quilty, Seán Finn, they missed out on the All-Ireland as well.

“It’s just something that from the outside looking in, people don’t see what someone goes through when you’re injured. You’re there on matchday but it’s midweek when everyone is out training, you’re standing there watching and itching just saying to yourself, jeez, I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Building up confidence in his leg was the biggest issue for Lynch.

“Once you feel something isn’t right, it can seep into the head. There is a bit of a trauma with an injury.

“It’s pushing it to an extent where you get that confidence in your head that, yeah, it feels good.

“When I tore it originally, it was a stopping movement. It was like pulling up the handbrake and it went. So just to make sure when I’m in that position again that I can feel that it’s fine.”

Manager John Kiely praised Lynch for taking on Hannon’s captaincy role and speaking with the players on the train up to the final.

The centre-forward’s words were no doubt impacted by his time off the field.

“My perspective was to try to enjoy every bit of it.

Prior to last year, I never knew what it’d be like to have that feeling of something being taken away from you.

“I spent from the age of four or five every day playing sport, hurling or soccer, whatever it was. Then last year to have that routine just stopped, you’re not able to release that steam after a long day or after a day when you’re not feeling great.

“I just said to myself it’s about time to relax and enjoy these moments. You live for today because no one knows what tomorrow might bring.

“I couldn’t tell you what I said but I’d say I wrecked a few of their heads anyway.”

Post-match, he had to return the favour Hannon paid him last year by raising the Liam MacCarthy Cup together.

“My main aim after the final whistle was to go up to Dec and grab him and do exactly what he did for me last year because it was a moment I’ll never forget.”