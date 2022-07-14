Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 14 July 2022
Advertisement

Limerick face anxious wait over fresh injury doubt for Cian Lynch

2021 Hurler of the Year has picked up an ankle injury in training.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 10:50 AM
35 minutes ago 1,056 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5816840
Lynch: Limerick's star man is a doubt for Sunday's All-Ireland final.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Lynch: Limerick's star man is a doubt for Sunday's All-Ireland final.
Lynch: Limerick's star man is a doubt for Sunday's All-Ireland final.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LIMERICK STAR CIAN Lynch has emerged as a doubt for the All-Ireland hurling final following a fresh injury setback.

The 2021 Hurler of the Year, who has been dealing with a hamstring problem for much of the championship summer, is understood to have injured his ankle during a training session.

This latest setback comes just days out from Sunday’s Croke Park showdown against Kilkenny, with Limerick hoping to see Lynch in full flight as they bid for a third straight title.

The Patrickswell clubman was forced to sit out three games in Limerick’s Munster Championship-winning campaign after he tore his hamstring against Waterford in April.

But he made a welcome return in the All-Ireland semi-final, coming in off the bench for the final 13 minutes as John Kiely’s men dug out a win against a dogged Galway side.

“I’m just grateful I was able to get back and push on,” Lynch said when he spoke to journalists at Limerick’s pre-final press night on 6 July.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“Getting the few minutes last week was a massive confidence boost for the injury itself.

“For the next week, it’s about keeping pushing on, and for everyone on the 36, it’s about saying I’m ready, for the 26 or the 15.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie