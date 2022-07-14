Limerick face anxious wait over fresh injury doubt for Cian Lynch

LIMERICK STAR CIAN Lynch has emerged as a doubt for the All-Ireland hurling final following a fresh injury setback.

The 2021 Hurler of the Year, who has been dealing with a hamstring problem for much of the championship summer, is understood to have injured his ankle during a training session.

This latest setback comes just days out from Sunday’s Croke Park showdown against Kilkenny, with Limerick hoping to see Lynch in full flight as they bid for a third straight title.

The Patrickswell clubman was forced to sit out three games in Limerick’s Munster Championship-winning campaign after he tore his hamstring against Waterford in April.

But he made a welcome return in the All-Ireland semi-final, coming in off the bench for the final 13 minutes as John Kiely’s men dug out a win against a dogged Galway side.

“I’m just grateful I was able to get back and push on,” Lynch said when he spoke to journalists at Limerick’s pre-final press night on 6 July.

“Getting the few minutes last week was a massive confidence boost for the injury itself.

“For the next week, it’s about keeping pushing on, and for everyone on the 36, it’s about saying I’m ready, for the 26 or the 15.”