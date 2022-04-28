Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Hamstring injury rules Limerick's Cian Lynch out of rest of Munster SHC

The star midfielder picked up the injury against Waterford.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 9:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,948 Views 3 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK’S CIAN LYNCH has been ruled out of the rest of the Munster SHC with a hamstring injury.

A statement released this evening reads that the star midfielder is undergoing “ a period of rehabilitation” after picking up the injury in their thrilling victory over Waterford last weekend.

“On Saturday evening last,” the statement begins, “Cian sustained a hamstring injury and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical team.

“As a result, Cian will not have any further involvement in this year’s Munster Hurling Championship. No further comment will be made regarding Cian’s injury at this time. We wish Cian a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back playing again in the very near future.”

News of Lynch’s injury makes him another key absentee for the All-Ireland champions, who are also currently without Kyle Hayes, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey. It’s believed that Hayes and Flanagan stand the best chance of returning in time for their next game against Tipperary on Sunday 8 May.

